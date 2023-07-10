Sign up
Las Vegas
Photo of the day… Las Vegas
Nevada, USA
© Rob Falbo
“Las Vegas is the only place I know where money really talks – it says, GOODBYE.” ~ Frank Sinatra
From the rivets in its beams to its glass elevators, the half scale, 540-foot tall Eiffel Tower replica at Paris Las Vegas encompasses the same "je ne sais quoi" as the original.
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
night
,
fun
,
casino
,
las vegas
,
road trip
,
night life
,
sin city
