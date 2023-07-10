Previous
Las Vegas by robfalbo
Las Vegas

Photo of the day… Las Vegas
Nevada, USA
© Rob Falbo

“Las Vegas is the only place I know where money really talks – it says, GOODBYE.” ~ Frank Sinatra

From the rivets in its beams to its glass elevators, the half scale, 540-foot tall Eiffel Tower replica at Paris Las Vegas encompasses the same "je ne sais quoi" as the original.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Photo Details

