National I Love a Horse Day...
Photo of the day... #nationaliloveahorseday
© Rob Falbo
“…for there is no other feeling in the world to compare with it if one loves a great horse. It gives a thrill that nothing else ever can. It cannot be put into words, because words cannot express it.” ~ Samuel Riddle
15th July 2023
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
horse
love
horses
