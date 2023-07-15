Previous
National I Love a Horse Day... by robfalbo
National I Love a Horse Day...

Photo of the day... #nationaliloveahorseday
© Rob Falbo

“…for there is no other feeling in the world to compare with it if one loves a great horse. It gives a thrill that nothing else ever can. It cannot be put into words, because words cannot express it.” ~ Samuel Riddle
15th July 2023

