Previous
124 / 365
Centre Island ~ Toronto
Photo of the day… Centre Island
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
A 15 minute ferry ride will get you to Centre Island, the most popular of the three Toronto islands.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
island
,
toronto
,
cn tower
