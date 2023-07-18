Previous
Dog Day Afternoon by robfalbo
126 / 365

Dog Day Afternoon

Photo of the day… #lazysummerday
© Rob Falbo

No need to say more;
all is understood.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
34% complete

Photo Details

