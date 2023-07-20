Sign up
128 / 365
"Jacobs Ladder" ~ Berczy Park, Toronto
Photo of the day... "Jacobs Ladder"
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
In Berczy Park, the sculpture of hands called "Jacobs Ladder" by artist Luis Jacob of Toronto.
Jacob was born in Lima, Peru, and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1981, when he was 10.
Apple iphone 8 ~ 64 mm ~ f1.8 ~ ISO 80 ~ 1/15sec
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
canada
,
park
,
art
,
sculpture
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
luis jacob
