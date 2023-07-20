Previous
"Jacobs Ladder" ~ Berczy Park, Toronto by robfalbo
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

In Berczy Park, the sculpture of hands called "Jacobs Ladder" by artist Luis Jacob of Toronto.

Jacob was born in Lima, Peru, and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1981, when he was 10.

Apple iphone 8 ~ 64 mm ~ f1.8 ~ ISO 80 ~ 1/15sec
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
