"Jacobs Ladder" ~ Berczy Park, Toronto

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



In Berczy Park, the sculpture of hands called "Jacobs Ladder" by artist Luis Jacob of Toronto.



Jacob was born in Lima, Peru, and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1981, when he was 10.



