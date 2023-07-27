Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Milan, Italy
Photo of the day... “Italian Design” at Linate airport by Triennale Milano
Milan, Italy
© Rob Falbo
A very cool and rich selection of historical pieces representing the permanent collection of the Triennale Milano Italian Design Museum.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Taken
27th July 2023 3:14am
Tags
italy
,
design
,
milan
