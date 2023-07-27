Previous
Milan, Italy by robfalbo
Milan, Italy

Photo of the day... “Italian Design” at Linate airport by Triennale Milano
Milan, Italy
© Rob Falbo

A very cool and rich selection of historical pieces representing the permanent collection of the Triennale Milano Italian Design Museum.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
