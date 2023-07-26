Previous
La vita e bella by robfalbo
134 / 365

La vita e bella

Photo of the day... "La vita è bella."
© Rob Falbo

"Life is beautiful."

I saw this at an airport in the U.S. and had to take a photo.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise