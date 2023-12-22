Previous
Love Locks by robfalbo
Love Locks

Distillery District, Toronto, Canada
The world needs more Love this Holiday Season. A symbolic photo for the times we are living in...

The “Love Locks” installation is "made of steel and local reclaimed lumber, which keeps in line with The Distillery’s
industrial-chic vibe. Hundreds of locks hang from metal mesh inside the bold capital letters."

"The Distillery District is a National Historic Site containing 40 Victorian buildings and hundreds of industrial artifacts that collectively recall Canada’s industrial past and the proud history of the former Gooderham & Worts Distillery."

(Excerpt from self guided tour info.)

Apple iPhone 7 ~ 28mm ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/195 sec ~ ISO 20 ~ EXP 0 step ~ 4mm ~ no flash, (2018)

Repost from July 12, 2023.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Diana ace
So absolutely amazing, fabulous capture and sight.
December 22nd, 2023  
