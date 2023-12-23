Previous
Jacobs Ladder by robfalbo
Jacobs Ladder

Photo of the day... "Jacobs Ladder"
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Another symbolic photo that helps capture the spirit of the holidays... this time in Berczy Park.

The sculpture of hands called "Jacobs Ladder" by artist Luis Jacob of Toronto can evoke so much symbolism and meaning.

Besides the biblical story, as well as a play on the artists name, hands can be deeply personal and spiritual representing various aspects of human existence in any society.

The power of hands in communication and cultural practices not only symbolize power and strength but also protection, generosity and hospitality.

More importantly, holding hands can be a show of solidarity and a sign that we are not alone, especially this time of year.

Jacob was born in Lima, Peru, and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1981, when he was 10.

Apple iphone 8 ~ 64 mm ~ f1.8 ~ ISO 80 ~ 1/15sec (2022)

Photo repost from July 20, 2023. (New text)

23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 23rd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful sculpture.
December 23rd, 2023  
