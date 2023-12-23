Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
284 / 365
Jacobs Ladder
Photo of the day... "Jacobs Ladder"
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Another symbolic photo that helps capture the spirit of the holidays... this time in Berczy Park.
The sculpture of hands called "Jacobs Ladder" by artist Luis Jacob of Toronto can evoke so much symbolism and meaning.
Besides the biblical story, as well as a play on the artists name, hands can be deeply personal and spiritual representing various aspects of human existence in any society.
The power of hands in communication and cultural practices not only symbolize power and strength but also protection, generosity and hospitality.
More importantly, holding hands can be a show of solidarity and a sign that we are not alone, especially this time of year.
Jacob was born in Lima, Peru, and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1981, when he was 10.
Apple iphone 8 ~ 64 mm ~ f1.8 ~ ISO 80 ~ 1/15sec (2022)
Photo repost from July 20, 2023. (New text)
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
284
photos
33
followers
88
following
77% complete
View this month »
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
peace
,
love
,
canada
,
park
,
art
,
sculpture
,
toronto
,
harmony
,
holidays
,
season
,
jacob
,
ontario
,
luis
,
coexist
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 23rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful sculpture.
December 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close