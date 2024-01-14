Sign up
Previous
306 / 365
Polo for Heart
Photo of the day... Polo for Heart 2024
© Rob Falbo
Some of the hottest polo events of the season are coming up.
Polo Under The Stars (June 20) and
Polo for Heart 2024 (June 22). For more information and tickets, go to poloforheart.org
(Original Film photo digitized)
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
polo
Beverley
ace
Wonderful photo and sooo interesting to read about, thanks for the link.
Fascinating to see all the tails up…
January 14th, 2024
