Previous
Polo for Heart by robfalbo
306 / 365

Polo for Heart

Photo of the day... Polo for Heart 2024
© Rob Falbo

Some of the hottest polo events of the season are coming up.

Polo Under The Stars (June 20) and
Polo for Heart 2024 (June 22). For more information and tickets, go to poloforheart.org

(Original Film photo digitized)
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful photo and sooo interesting to read about, thanks for the link.
Fascinating to see all the tails up…
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise