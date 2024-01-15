Photo of the day... #bluemonday© Rob FalboYes it's true, a cat's purr can help on Blue Monday or any day for that matter.Blue Monday ~ January 15 (this year) is allegedly the most depressing day of the year. The cold weather and lack of sunshine add to the January blues, as well as Christmas bills and failed New Year resolutions.Check out Alistair Reid's take on Blue Monday at independent.ie from last year.."Explainer: What is Blue Monday – and what do mental health charities think of it?" ~ The hashtag was started as part of a PR campaign which charities have called ‘pseudoscience’, ‘nonsense’ and ‘absurd’"You can google the title if you wish and check it out... or copy the link below in your browser...Device info:Apple iPhone 8, 4mm, f/1.8, 1/640 sec, ISO 20, EXP0 No flash auto