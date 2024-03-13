Previous
Peace and Love by robfalbo
365 / 365

Peace and Love

Photo of the day... Peace and Love
Distillery District, Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

"When things change inside you, things change around you"

Fitting photos on day 365 of my 365project.

They say that completing a 365 day challenge will change you, often in ways you don’t expect and your life will never be the same again.

Peace and love to all of you. I hope you continue to brighten the lives of others with your photos, that have managed to capture a single moment at a specific time forever.

Happy trails to you, until we meet again...




13th March 2024

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
100% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage👍😊
March 13th, 2024  
