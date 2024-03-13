Sign up
Previous
365 / 365
Peace and Love
Photo of the day... Peace and Love
Distillery District, Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
"When things change inside you, things change around you"
Fitting photos on day 365 of my 365project.
They say that completing a 365 day challenge will change you, often in ways you don’t expect and your life will never be the same again.
Peace and love to all of you. I hope you continue to brighten the lives of others with your photos, that have managed to capture a single moment at a specific time forever.
Happy trails to you, until we meet again...
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
365
photos
84
followers
229
following
100% complete
View this month »
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
13th December 2023 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peace
,
love
,
canada
,
toronto
,
symbols
,
peace and love
,
coexist
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage👍😊
March 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
