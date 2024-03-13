Peace and Love

Photo of the day... Peace and Love

Distillery District, Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



"When things change inside you, things change around you"



Fitting photos on day 365 of my 365project.



They say that completing a 365 day challenge will change you, often in ways you don’t expect and your life will never be the same again.



Peace and love to all of you. I hope you continue to brighten the lives of others with your photos, that have managed to capture a single moment at a specific time forever.



Happy trails to you, until we meet again...









