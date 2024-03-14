Previous
Toronto, Canada
Two and a half months into 2024 and time seems to be flying. Take a closer look at the numbers in this awesome storefront display.

Tre Mari Bakery is located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West.
Rob Falbo

Joan Robillard ace
Someone needs to clip the wings of time. LOL Wonderful capture
March 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool
March 14th, 2024  
Kathy ace
A good display of the goods.
March 14th, 2024  
