Previous
Photo 366
2024
Photo of the day... 2024
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Two and a half months into 2024 and time seems to be flying. Take a closer look at the numbers in this awesome storefront display.
Tre Mari Bakery is located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
3
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
366
photos
84
followers
230
following
100% complete
View this month »
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storefront
,
shop window
,
2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Someone needs to clip the wings of time. LOL Wonderful capture
March 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
March 14th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A good display of the goods.
March 14th, 2024
