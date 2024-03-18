Previous
The Joker
The Joker

The Joker
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

A re-creation of the Joker (Heath Ledger) sitting in his jail cell as featured in 'The Dark Knight' movie.

This wax figure is located at the Movieland Wax Museum in Niagara Falls.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
