Previous
Photo 370
The Joker
Photo of the day... The Joker
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
A re-creation of the Joker (Heath Ledger) sitting in his jail cell as featured in 'The Dark Knight' movie.
This wax figure is located at the Movieland Wax Museum in Niagara Falls.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
movies
,
the joker
,
niagara falls
,
wax museum
,
the dark night
