Charming and Quaint by robfalbo
Photo 444

Charming and Quaint

Charming and Quaint
Livingston County, Pontiac, Illinois USA
© Rob Falbo

The Livingston County Courthouse with a Civil War Monument on the grounds was erected in 1902. It has a statue of a uniformed Union soldier standing at parade rest holding his rifle in both hands with the butt of it resting on the ground. The memorial is inscribed: "In Memory Of All Soldiers and Sailors of Livingston County."

It served as the county's primary judicial center until late 2011, when a replacement Law and Justice Center opened across the street. It currently houses county offices that are not court-related. (Wiki)
31st May 2024

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley
Lovely bold cheery colours
May 31st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
History is always amazing
May 31st, 2024  
John
What a magnificent old building! I’ve photographed many a county courthouse, and each is a unique architectural treasure.
May 31st, 2024  
