Pop Art Man by robfalbo
Pop Art Man

Photo of the day... Art Imitates Life
© Rob Falbo

“Pop art is the inedible raised to the unspeakable.” ~ Leonard Baskin

Saw this at Fresh Prints Gallery in Vaughan Mills... so cool.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
