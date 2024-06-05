Sign up
Previous
Photo 449
Pop Art Man
Photo of the day... Art Imitates Life
© Rob Falbo
“Pop art is the inedible raised to the unspeakable.” ~ Leonard Baskin
Saw this at Fresh Prints Gallery in Vaughan Mills... so cool.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
25th May 2023 6:15pm
Tags
pop
,
art
,
colour
