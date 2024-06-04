Previous
Blue Love… for all my followers… by robfalbo
Photo 448

Blue Love… for all my followers…

Photo of the day...
“Blue Love Diamond Dust"
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Thanks for your follows, fav’s and comments…

Awesome custom painting from Anthony Ricciardi, renowned multi-disciplinary artist from Toronto. I love his story and his art.

Check out www.ricciardipaints.com
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise