Niagara Falls by robfalbo
Niagara Falls

© Rob Falbo

According to Niagara Parks (Geology Facts & Figures) Niagara Falls erodes an average of about 1 foot per year.

The good news is that's down from a historical average of about 3 feet. The bad news is that the remaining 30+ km to Lake Erie will have eroded in about 50,000 years. Book your boat ride now!
gloria jones ace
Terrific capture...What a great sense of scale and water power. Nice composition.
June 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous to see… wow!
June 11th, 2024  
Neil ace
Thanks for the warning! Great shot.
June 11th, 2024  
