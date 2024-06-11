Sign up
Previous
Photo 455
Niagara Falls
Photo of the day...Niagara Falls
© Rob Falbo
According to Niagara Parks (Geology Facts & Figures) Niagara Falls erodes an average of about 1 foot per year.
The good news is that's down from a historical average of about 3 feet. The bad news is that the remaining 30+ km to Lake Erie will have eroded in about 50,000 years. Book your boat ride now!
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
3
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
455
photos
96
followers
267
following
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
Tags
falls
,
canada
,
waterfall
,
boat
,
mist
,
ontario
,
misty
,
ferry
,
niagara
,
niagara falls
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture...What a great sense of scale and water power. Nice composition.
June 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous to see… wow!
June 11th, 2024
Neil
ace
Thanks for the warning! Great shot.
June 11th, 2024
