Photo 1123
Any old junk........
If you want to renovate any old Queenslander this is the place to go. You name it - he will find it amongst his extensive "collection" But he might decide to not sell it to you!!
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Views
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
23rd January 2020 12:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ir
,
scenesoftheroad-15
