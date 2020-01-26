Previous
Pryamid Rock - not a bad climb! by robz
Photo 1124

Pryamid Rock - not a bad climb!

This magnificent Granite Dome is part of the Girraween N.P. It does have a very challenging climb up to the top - and then magical views from that collection of huge rocks at the top.
Unfortunately I fear it may have become past our abilities. :)
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
