Not your normal forest floor!! by robz
Photo 1130

Not your normal forest floor!!

They caught our eye - the burnt leaves with their black spots - and then the IR camera did some really strange contrasts......
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Diana ace
What beautiful shapes and colour.
February 2nd, 2020  
