Finally.... by robz
Photo 1131

Finally....

Approx 1 year ago the Girraween N.P. was severely burnt out. it's been bone dry ever since - up until about 3 weeks ago when we had some storm rain. The black trunks are finally shooting!!!
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Diana ace
Amazing how fast mother nature reacts and new life shoots out.
