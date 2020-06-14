Previous
From gas to seed... by robz
From gas to seed...

Mr Dad grew up in Esk - a little town in rural Qld. When he was a boy the town was lit by gas lights. When these were changed over to electricity his Dad (an avid collector) obtained one of the old gas lights. I grew up on the Gold Coast - with this light, on its metal stand, in the front of our home. When Dad moved to a retirement village he took the gas light with him - but the metal stand stayed behind. It has lived in our garage for 40 years - but it's now free again - and happily providing seed for the local birds on the Granite Belt. It's a joy to behold. :)
