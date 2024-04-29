Sign up
Previous
Photo 2401
Another unusual one for us.
Hidden in under an overhanging log.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
9
5
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
Casablanca
ace
Fairy house!
April 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking fungi.
April 28th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh that's great!
April 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful!
April 28th, 2024
George
ace
Nicely captured.
April 28th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
rather beautiful Rob
April 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful specimen and a wonderful composition
April 28th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
Good find. Is it poisonous?
April 28th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@clifford
Hi Cliff - I would imagine so!! No way would we even think of eating it. :)
April 28th, 2024
