Another unusual one for us. by robz
Photo 2401

Another unusual one for us.

Hidden in under an overhanging log.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Rob Z

Casablanca ace
Fairy house!
April 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice looking fungi.
April 28th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh that's great!
April 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful!
April 28th, 2024  
George ace
Nicely captured.
April 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
rather beautiful Rob
April 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful specimen and a wonderful composition
April 28th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
Good find. Is it poisonous?
April 28th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@clifford Hi Cliff - I would imagine so!! No way would we even think of eating it. :)
April 28th, 2024  
