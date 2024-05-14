Sign up
Photo 2416
Walk finished...
Back to our daughter's home in the sky.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
10
1
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
JackieR
ace
Took m a while to identify what the toothy monster really is!
May 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very creative capture!
May 13th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
What an interesting shot!
May 13th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
She is obviously a great sew - I was going to say, sewer - but that doesn't sound good. I'll stick at dressmaker.
May 13th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice 😊
May 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
This belonged to my Mum - she could sew. None of us can sew and I was going to get rid of this. Alex saw its potential so we took it up for her. She found the perfect spot for it in her tiny unit and plans to use it to display her rather nice leather jacket - it actually suited the model quite well when she put it on it. :)
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@maggiemae
@ankers70
@marlboromaam
May 13th, 2024
KV
ace
Great idea and makes a unique silhouette.
May 13th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Makes for an interesting shot
May 13th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Great sense of perspective
May 13th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
So nice your daughter has the dress form and is using it very creatively. Excellent shot.
May 13th, 2024
