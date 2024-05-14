Previous
Walk finished... by robz
Photo 2416

Walk finished...

Back to our daughter's home in the sky.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Took m a while to identify what the toothy monster really is!
May 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very creative capture!
May 13th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
What an interesting shot!
May 13th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
She is obviously a great sew - I was going to say, sewer - but that doesn't sound good. I'll stick at dressmaker.
May 13th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice 😊
May 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
This belonged to my Mum - she could sew. None of us can sew and I was going to get rid of this. Alex saw its potential so we took it up for her. She found the perfect spot for it in her tiny unit and plans to use it to display her rather nice leather jacket - it actually suited the model quite well when she put it on it. :)
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @maggiemae @ankers70 @marlboromaam
May 13th, 2024  
KV ace
Great idea and makes a unique silhouette.
May 13th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Makes for an interesting shot
May 13th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Great sense of perspective
May 13th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
So nice your daughter has the dress form and is using it very creatively. Excellent shot.
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise