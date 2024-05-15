Sign up
Previous
Photo 2417
Just had to try it....
I liked the original - but a push of a button for quite a different feel... Such fun!
15th May 2024
15th May 24
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3471
photos
129
followers
103
following
662% complete
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Shutterbug
ace
The original with the interesting silhouette was unusual, like a person staring out at the view. I like the inversion. It has a more ghostly feel.
May 13th, 2024
Babs
ace
What fun, looks good inverted.
May 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
May 13th, 2024
