Locals call it the Brown Snake..
Locals call it the Brown Snake..

Because it twists and turns its way through Brisbane. It's followed by 12 different river walks - a total of about 33kms of dedicated walk/bike tracks. You can see one here - on the far bank.
10th May 2024

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
*lynn ace
Interesting to see this.
May 9th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
What a wonderful place to take a stroll!
May 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful…
May 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So good that there is a walk/cycle track.
May 9th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
May 9th, 2024  
FBailey ace
12 different invitations to explore!
May 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
I like your perspective. Great skyline!
May 9th, 2024  
