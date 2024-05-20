Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2422
Small things #2
The lichens have always been fascinating - but this was the first time I'd seen the flat forms with the upright forms. They made a nice combo.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3476
photos
130
followers
103
following
663% complete
View this month »
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elisa Smith
ace
What interesting plants. Loving the tones here.
May 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
That is one of the coolest lichen plants or photos I have ever seen!
May 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I just had to look it up… Your photo is much better than Wikipedia.
Ptychominon aciculare (colloquially known as ‘Pipe-cleaner Moss’) is a species of moss found predominantly in Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Samoa, Juan Fernandez Islands and Chile.[1] It is easily recognised given its similarity, especially when partially dried, to a pipe-cleaner. This name is commonly accepted across Australia and New Zealand. It has been observed growing from between sea level to sub-alpine altitudes (1200m).[2]
May 18th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful shot, Rob, and really well framed. Good half and half, too!
May 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is so lovely. They remind me of undersea plants
May 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ptychominon aciculare (colloquially known as ‘Pipe-cleaner Moss’) is a species of moss found predominantly in Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Samoa, Juan Fernandez Islands and Chile.[1] It is easily recognised given its similarity, especially when partially dried, to a pipe-cleaner. This name is commonly accepted across Australia and New Zealand. It has been observed growing from between sea level to sub-alpine altitudes (1200m).[2]