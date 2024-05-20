Previous
Small things #2 by robz
Photo 2422

Small things #2

The lichens have always been fascinating - but this was the first time I'd seen the flat forms with the upright forms. They made a nice combo.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
What interesting plants. Loving the tones here.
May 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
That is one of the coolest lichen plants or photos I have ever seen!
May 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I just had to look it up… Your photo is much better than Wikipedia.
Ptychominon aciculare (colloquially known as ‘Pipe-cleaner Moss’) is a species of moss found predominantly in Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Samoa, Juan Fernandez Islands and Chile.[1] It is easily recognised given its similarity, especially when partially dried, to a pipe-cleaner. This name is commonly accepted across Australia and New Zealand. It has been observed growing from between sea level to sub-alpine altitudes (1200m).[2]
May 18th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful shot, Rob, and really well framed. Good half and half, too!
May 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is so lovely. They remind me of undersea plants
May 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise