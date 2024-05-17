Sign up
Previous
Photo 2419
Another setting to try...
Hand-held night image. It shows why Alex wanted this unit - you can see the city spread out and the arches of the bridge we walked over, all lit up. Obviously not a shot taken by a "proper" camera though!! :)
17th May 2024
17th May 24
6
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3473
photos
130
followers
104
following
662% complete
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful nightscrape
May 15th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's great for hand-held and don't night shots always make a city look magical? Good one!
May 15th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice shot.
May 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a view! It's splendid
May 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice shot!
May 15th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
May 15th, 2024
