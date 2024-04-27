Previous
The Good Guys #1 by robz
Photo 2398

The Good Guys #1

a tiny little native Goodenia flower - about 1 cm across.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little flower looks like an orchid.
April 25th, 2024  
KV ace
Pretty colors… such a tiny flower… almost looks like lipstick in the center.
April 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Sweet flower. Lovely bright colour!
April 25th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Very pretty
April 25th, 2024  
