Wet web in the grass... by robz
Photo 2404

Wet web in the grass...

It's tiny drops and nifty structure looked better simplified. :)
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Dorothy ace
Love the grey and white tones!
May 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
what a lovely view Rob
May 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely droplets o the web.
May 1st, 2024  
