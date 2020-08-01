Previous
Next
The wharf... by robz
Photo 1312

The wharf...

This is the jetty and wharf used in the making of the movie "The Australian". There was a classic scene where a mob of cattle was driven through the town and down along this jetty. It's still a major feature of the Bowen harbour in Nth Qld.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I must look for that movie!
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise