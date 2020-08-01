Sign up
Photo 1312
The wharf...
This is the jetty and wharf used in the making of the movie "The Australian". There was a classic scene where a mob of cattle was driven through the town and down along this jetty. It's still a major feature of the Bowen harbour in Nth Qld.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2354
photos
101
followers
77
following
359% complete
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I must look for that movie!
August 2nd, 2020
