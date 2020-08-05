Previous
One headland, four views. #4 by robz
Photo 1316

One headland, four views. #4

Time = approx 6.30 Looking to the West
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Diana ace
Magical, what I would give to be on one of those! Missing sailing so much whenever I see photos like these.
August 6th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Glorious view, so delightful
August 6th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great layers and light
August 6th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh now that's rather too stunning!
August 6th, 2020  
Wylie ace
gorgeous colour.
August 6th, 2020  
