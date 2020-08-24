Previous
Winton Abstract #4 by robz
Winton Abstract #4

Rust plus - newly built to replace th "Waltzing Matilda" Museum which burnt down a few years ago. Banjo Patterson wrote this Aussie icon in Winton.
24th August 2020

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
