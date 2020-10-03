Previous
A room with a view... by robz
A room with a view...

and the Iron Man competition played out on the land and in the sea below. Swim 2km in the ocean (try not to think of sharks), followed by a 90km bike race and finishing with a 21km foot race...... Not for the faint hearted!
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
You can keep the Iron Man competition - I will sit on this balcony with you, enjoying the view and drinking something delicious!
October 5th, 2020  
