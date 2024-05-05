Sign up
Previous
Photo 2407
Surfers Paradise looking North from Nobby's Beach Headland...
Forgot to change the setting on the camera! This is usiing the "Illustration" setting.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
4
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous cityscape/beach contrast and excellent in b&w
May 5th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Shot👍😊
May 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous beach scene and cityscape.
May 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great contrast of beach & cityscape. Do the skyscrapers cast shadows over the beach? Just wondering, as that was a problem experienced in the old jewel of Cyprus, Varosha/ Famagusta, before the Turkish invasion, 1974. Hotels were built too close to the beach, though obviously they weren’t as big as these buildings.
May 5th, 2024
