Previous
Surfers Paradise looking North from Nobby's Beach Headland... by robz
Photo 2407

Surfers Paradise looking North from Nobby's Beach Headland...

Forgot to change the setting on the camera! This is usiing the "Illustration" setting.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous cityscape/beach contrast and excellent in b&w
May 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Shot👍😊
May 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous beach scene and cityscape.
May 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great contrast of beach & cityscape. Do the skyscrapers cast shadows over the beach? Just wondering, as that was a problem experienced in the old jewel of Cyprus, Varosha/ Famagusta, before the Turkish invasion, 1974. Hotels were built too close to the beach, though obviously they weren’t as big as these buildings.
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise