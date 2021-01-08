Previous
Next
Seal family... by robz
Photo 1472

Seal family...

beautifully sculpted and positioned on the waterfront in Hobart Tasmania.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Denise Wood ace
Terrific capture - and a baby too :) So you're having a holiday in Tassie? fav
January 8th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
@gilbertwood Hi Denise. Thanks for your comment. And yes - we are in Tassie - and consider ourselves to be very lucky to be here. We're travelling with our adult girls from Brisbane - Anna flew into Hobart 3 days before the date that has just been announced for isolation for Queenslanders. Everything is so unpredictable - we just have our fingers crossed that Tassie doesn't have an outbreak preventing us from going home! Regards Rob :)
January 8th, 2021  
Denise Wood ace
Stay safe down there! Hopefully it will be ok as they don't have international flights coming in! And lets hope Qld gets on top of it quickly. In the meantime, enjoy Tassie - it is one of my favourite places to visit too :)
January 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise