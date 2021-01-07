Sign up
Photo 1471
Not a bad view..
from the top of the tower.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
403% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
31st December 2020 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Denise Wood
ace
Yep! Looks like Tassie :)
January 8th, 2021
Rob Z
ace
@gilbertwood
It is a big favourite with us - so much history and so beautiful. So much to do in such a small state! :)
January 8th, 2021
