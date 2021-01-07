Previous
Next
Not a bad view.. by robz
Photo 1471

Not a bad view..

from the top of the tower.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Denise Wood ace
Yep! Looks like Tassie :)
January 8th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
@gilbertwood It is a big favourite with us - so much history and so beautiful. So much to do in such a small state! :)
January 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise