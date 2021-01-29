Previous
See through the spaces.. by robz
Photo 1492

See through the spaces..

This memorial allows you to view through the gaps to see where the coal mine adit and surrounding tunnels were positioned - in the now overgrown bushland.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details

Fr1da
its a thoughtful project !
February 1st, 2021  
