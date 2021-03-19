Sign up
Photo 1541
New day...
Dawn over Lake Pedder.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2584
photos
108
followers
74
following
422% complete
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
25th January 2021 4:50am
Sharon Lee
ace
Beautiful
March 21st, 2021
