Previous
Next
Not at all what was expected!!! by robz
Photo 1673

Not at all what was expected!!!

Epic fail - right here!
The concept was easy - try to take an IR image of a normal image as seen on the computer screen.
LOL - the IR camera wouldn't register enough light to focus - no worries - just use the flash!!
Hahaha - sure!!
@fbailey - And it sounded like such a good idea...... Oh well... Cheers Rob
PS Diana - The dates on my IR camera have all been messed up and I haven't had a chance to fix them. This was actually taken within the required time frame. Please feel free to ignore it if that causes a problem. Thanks Rob
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Might not be what you set out to do but makes for an interesting effect.
August 5th, 2021  
Babs ace
Maybe not what expected but a nice result.
August 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise