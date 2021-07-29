Not at all what was expected!!!

Epic fail - right here!
The concept was easy - try to take an IR image of a normal image as seen on the computer screen.
LOL - the IR camera wouldn't register enough light to focus - no worries - just use the flash!!
Hahaha - sure!! @fbailey - And it sounded like such a good idea...... Oh well... Cheers Rob
PS Diana - The dates on my IR camera have all been messed up and I haven't had a chance to fix them. This was actually taken within the required time frame. Please feel free to ignore it if that causes a problem. Thanks Rob