Photo 1675
Total concentration - for a short time...
A few minutes in the life of a 3 year old...
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2718
photos
116
followers
75
following
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
4th March 2005 12:31am
Susan Wakely
ace
This is such acute candid shot. It has a bedtime feel.
August 5th, 2021
Babs
ace
Gorgeous low key image.
August 5th, 2021
