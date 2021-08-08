Previous
Acacia latisepala by robz
Acacia latisepala

This gorgeous wattle is endangered. It is found in the Granite Belt and surrounding granite areas. We are lucky enough to have found some on our granite domes - it's very exciting....
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Shutterbug ace
The colors are beautiful.
August 16th, 2021  
