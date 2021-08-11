Previous
Next
As found in the yard.... by robz
Photo 1686

As found in the yard....

The afternoon sun produced this combination of shapes - much nicer than a combo I could have made.... :)
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
463% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise