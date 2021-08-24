Sign up
Photo 1698
In the shed....
The guy who owned our farm before us was some type of mechanic. We bought it on a "walk in, walk out" basis. He walked out leaving a shed load of stuff that we have no idea of how or when to use.......
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
1
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2741
photos
118
followers
77
following
465% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
17th August 2021 3:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
eotb-135
joeyM
ace
Cool lighting 👌
August 22nd, 2021
