The dam has become a lake..... by robz
Photo 1700

The dam has become a lake.....

We've had crazy amounts of rain - all the dams in the region are filled. This is the inaugural paddle for the surf ski that's lived in the shed for 8 years....
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
465% complete

