Photo 1700
The dam has become a lake.....
We've had crazy amounts of rain - all the dams in the region are filled. This is the inaugural paddle for the surf ski that's lived in the shed for 8 years....
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
sixws-121
