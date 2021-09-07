Previous
Next
Whale watching - or Human watching? by robz
Photo 1713

Whale watching - or Human watching?

We saw them in the distance. But they saw us too - and many came over for a closer look. :)
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
469% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
How amazing to see that. Incredible creatures.
September 6th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to witness.
September 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise