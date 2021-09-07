Sign up
Photo 1713
Whale watching - or Human watching?
We saw them in the distance. But they saw us too - and many came over for a closer look. :)
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Delwyn Barnett
ace
How amazing to see that. Incredible creatures.
September 6th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to witness.
September 6th, 2021
