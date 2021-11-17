Sign up
Photo 1785
Not your normal wombat....
This is a Diprotodon, a giant wombat.....an extinct genus of marsupial. Too big to be cute and cuddly like out wombats these days.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2829
photos
120
followers
83
following
489% complete
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
11th November 2021 12:36pm
Lesley
ace
Great capture. I always have trouble with such things.
November 17th, 2021
