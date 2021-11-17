Previous
Not your normal wombat.... by robz
Not your normal wombat....

This is a Diprotodon, a giant wombat.....an extinct genus of marsupial. Too big to be cute and cuddly like out wombats these days.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Lesley ace
Great capture. I always have trouble with such things.
November 17th, 2021  
