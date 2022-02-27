Previous
Land Mullet..
Photo 1884

Land Mullet..

These guys are very placid and quite happy to let you have a close look. Beautifully shiny and healthy. He was about 15 inches long and sitting calmly across our track. :)
27th February 2022

Rob Z

