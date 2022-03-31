Previous
A foggy view from the lookout... by robz
Photo 1916

A foggy view from the lookout...

It doesn't look a very big city from up here - lots of greenery too - which is nice. :)
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
524% complete

Casablanca ace
Nice viewpoint!
April 4th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great pov!
April 4th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great edit. I like the pops of red.
April 4th, 2022  
